UrduPoint.com

Oscar-winning Actress Louise Fletcher Dies At 88

Muhammad Irfan Published September 25, 2022 | 09:50 AM

Oscar-winning actress Louise Fletcher dies at 88

Washington, Sept 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2022 ) :Louise Fletcher, the US actress who won an Oscar in 1976 for her performance as villain Nurse Ratched in "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest," has died, her family said in a statement to AFP Saturday.

While she was best known for her portrayal of Mildred Ratched, Fletcher had an acting career that spanned more than six decades, including numerous appearances in television shows.

Fletcher, who was 88, "died peacefully at her home in France surrounded by her family," the statement said.

She had a recurring role on "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine," and garnered Emmy nominations for guest-starring roles on "Picket Fences" and "Joan of Arcadia" in 1996 and 2004 respectively.

Born in 1934 in Birmingham, Alabama to hearing-impaired parents, Fletcher used sign language to thank them for their support during her Oscar acceptance speech.

Her last credited work was a two-episode run guest-starring on the Netflix show "Girlboss" in 2017, according to IMDb.com.

Fletcher died at her home that she built "out of a 300 year old farmhouse" in France's south, her family said in the statement.

She is survived by two sons, US media reported.

Related Topics

France Died Birmingham 2017 Oscar Family Media TV Best Netflix

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 September 202 ..

27 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 25th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 25th September 2022

32 minutes ago
 Russia's Lavrov Says US Became Party to Ukrainian ..

Russia's Lavrov Says US Became Party to Ukrainian Conflict by Choosing Targets t ..

9 hours ago
 Golf: French Open scores

Golf: French Open scores

9 hours ago
 Russia's Lavrov Bashes EU Boss for 'Arrogance' Ove ..

Russia's Lavrov Bashes EU Boss for 'Arrogance' Over Italian Election Warning

9 hours ago
 Russia Wants India, Brazil to Join UN Security Cou ..

Russia Wants India, Brazil to Join UN Security Council - Lavrov

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.