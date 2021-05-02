UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Oscar-winning Actress Olympia Dukakis Dead At 89

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 02nd May 2021 | 08:50 AM

Oscar-winning actress Olympia Dukakis dead at 89

Los Angeles, May 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2021 ) :Olympia Dukakis, a character actress who won an Oscar for her role as an overbearing mother in the romantic comedy "Moonstruck," died Saturday at the age of 89.

The passing of the theater veteran, who made a name for herself in film late in her career, was confirmed on Facebook by her brother Apollo.

"My beloved sister, Olympia Dukakis, passed away this morning in New York City," he wrote. "After many months of failing health she is finally at peace and with her [husband] Louis [Zorich]." The cause of death was not immediately given.

Dukakis won the Oscar for best supporting actress for her work in "Moonstruck" (1987) as the scornful mother of a young widow played by Cher. It also earned Dukakis a Golden Globe and a BAFTA nomination.

"The fun part is that people pass me on the street and yell lines from my movies: For 'Moonstruck' they say, 'Your life is going down the toilet,'" Dukakis told the Los Angeles Times in 1991.

"It's real funny." Dukakis also won acclaim for her role as a gossip hound at a small town Louisiana hair salon in "Steel Magnolias," (1989) which also featured Julia Roberts, Shirley MacLaine, Sally Field and Daryl Hannah.

By 1988, with her Oscar, Dukakis was a household name in America because of the award and because her cousin Michael Dukakis had won the Democratic presidential nomination.

She plugged him in her Oscars acceptance speech, shouting "OK, Michael, let's go" as she concluded her remarks and held up her statuette.

Michael Dukakis ended up losing the election to George H.W. Bush, but both she and her cousin remained active in politics.

Olympia Dukakis is survived by the daughter and two sons she had with Zorich, who died in 2018.

Related Topics

Election Film And Movies Facebook Died Young Los Angeles George Olympia New York Julia Roberts 2018 Gold Oscar From Best

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Chairman of Sudan&#039;s Sovere ..

8 hours ago

International Atomic Energy Agency Newcomers webin ..

9 hours ago

Ali Awan urges opposition to play role for improvi ..

8 hours ago

Labour Day observed with renewed pledge to protect ..

8 hours ago

May 31 last date for Punjab University LLB admissi ..

8 hours ago

Rescuers search China mine for workers trapped for ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.