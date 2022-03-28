Oscars televised gala kicks off in Hollywood with song from Beyonce

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Hollywood, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2022 ) :Megastar Beyonce kicked off the 94th academy Awards on Sunday with a performance of the nominated song from "King Richard," the tennis biopic that is among the top contenders at this year's Oscars gala.

"CODA," "The Power of the Dog" and "Belfast" are also among the frontrunning films at Tinseltown's biggest celebration, which saw A-listers grace the red carpet in their finest before the main event.

Bathed in a sea of tennis ball green, Queen Bey belted out "Be Alive," which scored a nomination for best original song, from the tennis courts where superstars Venus and Serena Williams trained as children in Compton, California.