UrduPoint.com

Oscars Televised Gala Kicks Off In Hollywood With Song From Beyonce

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 28, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Oscars televised gala kicks off in Hollywood with song from Beyonce

Hollywood, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2022 ) :Megastar Beyonce kicked off the 94th academy Awards on Sunday with a performance of the nominated song from "King Richard," the tennis biopic that is among the top contenders at this year's Oscars gala.

"CODA," "The Power of the Dog" and "Belfast" are also among the frontrunning films at Tinseltown's biggest celebration, which saw A-listers grace the red carpet in their finest before the main event.

Bathed in a sea of tennis ball green, Queen Bey belted out "Be Alive," which scored a nomination for best original song, from the tennis courts where superstars Venus and Serena Williams trained as children in Compton, California.

Related Topics

Tennis Film And Movies Belfast Sunday Oscar Event From Best Top Serena Williams

Recent Stories

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 28th March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 28th March 2022

2 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 March 2022

24 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th March 2022

1 day ago
 Biden says Putin 'cannot remain in power'

Biden says Putin 'cannot remain in power'

1 day ago
 Zimbabwe votes in by-elections seen as test for ru ..

Zimbabwe votes in by-elections seen as test for ruling party

1 day ago
 PTI made fruitful discussion with coalition partne ..

PTI made fruitful discussion with coalition partners: Khattak

1 day ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>