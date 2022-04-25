OSCE calls for release of members in separatist Ukraine

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Vienna, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2022 ) :The world's largest security body on Sunday called for the "immediate release" of four of its Ukrainian members detained in pro-Russian separatist territories in the country's east.

The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) evacuated many of its staff from the country after Russia's invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

Many had been in the east to observe a ceasefire after Russia's 2014 annexation of the Crimean peninsula, and several Ukrainian members have stayed on.

Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau, whose country currently chairs the OSCE, said the detention of four members "for engaging in administrative activities that fall within their official functions as OSCE staff" was "unacceptable".

"We call for their immediate release," he said. "They have been held without charge for a period of time now and the OSCE and their families have not been sufficiently informed of the situation."