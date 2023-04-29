OSCE Election Observation Mission 'cooperating extensively' with Turkish authorities, says official

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2023 ) :- A team from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) which is currently in Türkiye to observe the May 14 elections is in close contact with Turkish authorities, according to an official.

"I'm not going to go into any details of how we do these things. ... but of course, we are cooperating extensively with authorities, with parties, with civil society, with the media. We are discussing with a lot of people, learning a lot. So, I can say that we are really gaining knowledge every day," Jan Petersen, the head of OSCE Election Observation Mission, told Anadolu in an exclusive interview in the capital Ankara.

Following an invitation from Turkish authorities, the OSCE deployed a team of experts and observers across Türkiye since early April.

"We have been here for a month already. We have a core team in Ankara, 14 experts. We have 28, so-called long-term observers deployed throughout the country to report back to us everything they see in their area of observation," said Petersen, adding they will be joined by more than 100 more observers, close to Election Day.

The mission will assess the elections for compliance with OSCE commitments and other international obligations and standards, as well as Turkish legislation.

"Then the question is, of course, why do we arrive so early and that is because there are so many elements important to the election, like your election law, the legal framework, financing, the media situation, campaigning, administration of the elections, registration voters and candidates, and so on. So many factors. That is why we need all this time," said Petersen.

He said long-term observers will have to be in the field for a very long time until after the elections. "If there are two rounds, they got to stay for another couple of weeks," he said.

Türkiye will choose 600 members of parliament and a president on May 14. The election board set May 28 for a possible runoff if no presidential candidate can secure a majority in the first round.