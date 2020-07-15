UrduPoint.com
OSCE Says Will Not Monitor Belarus Vote

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 09:20 PM

Warsaw, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :International monitors said Wednesday they would not send an election mission to Belarus next month for lack of a timely invitation, adding they were concerned over reports on intimidation of prospective presidential candidates.

The August 9 ballot will be the first time the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe "doesn't observe a national level election in Belarus since 2001," said Katya Andrusz, spokeswoman for the OSCE's Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR).

"We've already informed the Belarus authorities that the lack of a timely invitation to observe next month's presidential election has prevented us from carrying out any observation of the ongoing election process," she told AFP.

In a statement Wednesday, the OSCE said the lack of an invitation "more than two months after the announcement of the election... reflects a lack of commitment to co-operate with ODIHR election observers." It added its "deep concern at reports that prospective candidates had been intimidated and opposition activists arrested." "The protection of fundamental freedoms of assembly and expression is a precondition for genuine democratic elections," ODIHR Director Ingibjorg Solrun Gisladottir said in the statement.

Protesters took to the streets in the Belarusian capital Minsk and several other cities on Tuesday after election officials refused to allow rivals to President Alexander Lukashenko to stand in the election.

The electoral commission had struck out Lukashenko's jailed main rival Viktor Babaryko and another popular opposition figure, Valery Tsepkalo, citing issues including violations in income declarations and lack of signatures from supporters.

Police said they had detained more than 250 people across the country, alleging the protests were sparked by "internet provocateurs".

Lukashenko, who has been president for 26 years and is seeking a sixth term, said Wednesday he would not tolerate any foreign attempts to influence the vote.

He claimed, however, that he is "not against" international observers at the polls, adding: "You want to monitor elections, please come tomorrow."Andrusz said the ODIHR had observed nine elections in Belarus starting in 2001. The office did not observe local elections or the 2004 referendum.

