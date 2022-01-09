Osimhen recovers from Covid, returning to Italy, say Napoli

Milan, Jan 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2022 ) :Victor Osimhen has recovered from Covid-19 and is on his way back to Italy from Nigeria, Napoli said on Sunday.

In a message on Twitter, Napoli said that Super Eagles striker Osimhen "will return to Italy in the next few hours" where he will continue his recovery from facial fractures suffered with his club in November.

He had looked certain to miss the Africa Cup of Nations, which kicks off in Cameroon on Sunday, following surgery on his injuries but was called up to the national squad before being ruled out after contracting Covid while in Nigeria.

Before Serie A's winter break the 23-year-old had been training for Napoli while wearing a protective facemask and awaiting the go-ahead to return to action earlier than expected, after initially being ruled out for three months.