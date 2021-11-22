UrduPoint.com

Osimhen Suffers Face Fractures After Sickening Head Clash

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 22nd November 2021 | 08:30 AM

Osimhen suffers face fractures after sickening head clash

Milan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :Victor Osimhen suffered multiple face fractures following a thudding clash of heads during Napoli's defeat at Inter Milan, the Serie A leaders said on Sunday.

In a statement, Napoli said that tests revealed "multiple displaced fractures of the left eye socket and cheekbone".

Nigeria forward Osimhen left the San Siro field 10 minutes after half-time during Sunday's thrilling showdown between Italian title contenders, won 3-2 by Inter.

The 22-year-old managed to walk off the pitch, clearly dazed and with a swollen face, after being flattened in an aerial challenge with Milan Skriniar.

Napoli did not say for how long they expected Osimhen, who has scored five Serie A goals this season and a further four in the Europa League, is expected to be out of action.

However Italian media report he could be sidelined for a month. That would be a major blow for Napoli's title challenge as, assuming he recovers in time, he will be also represent Nigeria at the Africa Cup of Nations, which gets under way in early January.

Related Topics

Africa Milan San Nigeria January Sunday Media Inter Milan

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 22nd November 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 22nd November 2021

19 minutes ago
 Egypt welcomes new political agreement in Sudan

Egypt welcomes new political agreement in Sudan

7 hours ago
 Kuwait welcomes signed agreement between parties i ..

Kuwait welcomes signed agreement between parties involved in Sudan

8 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed attends Oman&#039;s 51st Nationa ..

Mansour bin Zayed attends Oman&#039;s 51st National Day celebrations

8 hours ago
 UAE welcomes signing of political agreement to com ..

UAE welcomes signing of political agreement to complete transitional period in S ..

9 hours ago
 France wants to establish new economic cooperation ..

France wants to establish new economic cooperation era with UAE: French minister

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.