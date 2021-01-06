UrduPoint.com
Ossoff Claims Victory For Democrats In Crucial Senate Vote In Georgia

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 06th January 2021 | 06:40 PM

Ossoff claims victory for Democrats in crucial Senate vote in Georgia

Atlanta, Jan 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :Democrat Jon Ossoff on Wednesday claimed victory in the second of two Georgia run-off votes, claiming a win that would give President-elect Joe Biden control of the US Senate.

"Georgia, thank so much for the confidence you have placed in me.

I am honored by your support, by your confidence, by your trust and I will look forward to serving you," Ossoff said in a televised statement.

The US media have not yet called the race, and Ossoff's Republican opponent has not conceded.

