UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

O'Sullivan Warns Of 'risk' Of Allowing Fans At World Snooker Championship

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 10:50 PM

O'Sullivan warns of 'risk' of allowing fans at World Snooker Championship

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :Former world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan says allowing fans at the World Snooker Championship is an "unnecessary risk".

Snooker's top tournament is one of a number of sporting events chosen to test the safe return of spectators as part of the easing of coronavirus lockdown rules in England.

The World Championship starts on July 31 and five-time winner O'Sullivan has left open the possibility of withdrawing despite saying he was prepared to take the risk of playing.

With a limited number of fans set to be given access to Sheffield's Crucible arena, O'Sullivan told the BBC: "I just think it's an unnecessary risk. I just don't think you want to be putting people's lives at risk.

"You look at the NHS (National Health Service) and you think this is like a war at the moment and it's those people who have been flat out, and you watch what they go through, and anything to take the stress off them is paramount.

" O'Sullivan, who had previously hinted he could pull out if crowds were allowed back into the venue, fired a warning to organisers that he was not certain to keep playing even if he enters the tournament.

"If I get to that point (of feeling uncomfortable), then obviously there is no point in playing. And hopefully I don't, hopefully I feel like I'm there and I'm enjoying it," he said.

O'Sullivan is due to start his first round match on August 2 against a qualifier, as he bids to rebound from last year's stunning opening-round loss to amateur James Cahill.

Related Topics

World Snooker Sheffield July August From Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Al Ihsan Charity Association spends AED30 million ..

40 minutes ago

Fujairah Ruler offers condolences to Emir of Kuwai ..

55 minutes ago

GMIS holds virtual panel on cybersecurity

1 hour ago

UAE President congratulated by Brazilian leader on ..

1 hour ago

IFarm, Palm Co. win &#039;The CovHack Virtual Inno ..

1 hour ago

ADDED set to implement first phase of remote work ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.