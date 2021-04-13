UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ottawa, Air Canada Reach Can$5.9 Bln Aid Agreement

Muhammad Irfan 14 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 08:10 AM

Ottawa, Air Canada reach Can$5.9 bln aid agreement

Montreal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :The Canadian government and Air Canada announced Monday they have reached a financial aid plan in the form of loans to help the country's largest airline recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

The agreement calls for Air Canada to have access to about Can$5.9 billion (US$4.7 billion).

"We have reached a significant and historic agreement with Air Canada," Canadian transport minister Omar Alghabra told a press conference.

In order to benefit from the financial aid, Air Canada has agreed to abide by several conditions, particularly reimbursing customers whose tickets were canceled by the carrier due to the pandemic.

The airline has also agreed to resume regional routes and restrictions on executive compensation.

Air Canada, which currently employs about 15,000 people, has pledged not to cut any new jobs after having to lay off more than 20,000 employees since the start of the pandemic.

Deputy prime minister Chrystia Freeland hailed a "good and fair deal," saying that airlines are a strategic sector that generate jobs for the country's middle class.

Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, Canadian airlines have received more than Can$2 billion in Federal aid, which allowed them to keep thousands of people employed, Alghabra said.

The government is continuing discussions with other airlines including WestJet, the country's second-largest carrier, Freeland added.

The president of trade union Unifor, the largest private sector union in Canada, hailed the agreement.

"Today's announcement by the federal government is a recognition that aviation workers are pivotal to the Canadian economy," said Jerry Dias.

Canada's air travel industry has been calling for a federal aid plan since last spring.

Unlike many other countries, Ottawa has until now refused aid targeted for the airline sector, insisting first that companies reimburse clients whose flights have been canceled since the start of the pandemic and resume abandoned domestic routes.

Air Canada has suffered a Can$4.6 billion loss, marked by a 73 percent drop in passenger numbers due to Covid-19.

In 2019, Air Canada had posted a net profit of Can$1.4 billion.

The carrier's turnover fell by 70 percent to Can$5.8 in 2020, compared to Can$19.1 billion the year before.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Canada Ottawa 2019 2020 From Government Agreement Industry Billion Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed attends large-scale strategic train ..

5 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges Ramadan greetings with ..

7 hours ago

Fencing fans&#039; attention turns to UAE as 2022 ..

7 hours ago

Protests erupt in different cities after detention ..

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates UAE leaders, peopl ..

9 hours ago

Hazza bin Zayed congratulates President, VP, Moham ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.