UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ottawa Lowers Canadian Death Toll In Iran Air Crash To 57

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 11th January 2020 | 08:40 AM

Ottawa lowers Canadian death toll in Iran air crash to 57

Ottawa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2020 ) :Canada on Friday lowered the number of its citizens killed in the crash of a jetliner in Iran from 63 to 57.

"This is based on additional information we had about birth dates and comparing the travel documents that people were travelling on when they boarded the flight," Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne told a press conference.

All 176 people on the Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) flight died in the crash this week just after takeoff from Tehran on a flight to Kiev.

Iran is denying suggestions from Canada and other western countries that the plane may have been shot down by an Iranian surface-to-air missile.

Related Topics

Ukraine Iran Canada Died Tehran Kiev May From

Recent Stories

PM, President strongly condemn Quetta blast that c ..

9 hours ago

Cubans Hopeful for 2nd 'Thaw' in Ties With America ..

8 hours ago

Khalid bin Zayed attends mass wedding in Al Ain

9 hours ago

Proper awareness, education needed to lure investo ..

8 hours ago

COAS reiterates Pakistan’s offer to Australia to ..

9 hours ago

PM’s nephew Hassan Niazi again falls in hot wate ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.