UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ousted US Official Predicts 'darkest Winter' If Virus Response Lags

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 01:00 AM

Ousted US official predicts 'darkest winter' if virus response lags

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :An ousted US health official will warn Congress on Thursday that Americans face their "darkest winter" in decades if the country fails to deploy a coordinated response against the coronavirus pandemic.

Rick Bright is expected to sound the alarm about inadequate countermeasures when he testifies at a congressional hearing.

"Our window of opportunity is closing," Bright will tell a House health subcommittee, according to his testimony released Wednesday.

"If we fail to develop a national coordinated response, based in science, I fear the pandemic will get far worse and be prolonged, causing unprecedented illness and fatalities.

" According to Bright's testimony, "without clear planning and implementation of the steps that I and other experts have outlined, 2020 will be darkest winter in modern history."Bright filed a whistleblower complaint last week after being demoted for what he said was opposition to the Trump administration's promotion of unproven therapies to fight COVID-19.

US officials were "dismissive" about his dire warnings early this year about the critical shortage of necessary supplies like masks, swabs and medicine and the lack of appropriate funding, he will say.

Related Topics

Hearing Shortage Trump Congress 2020 Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Emergency and Crisis Committee inaugurat ..

31 minutes ago

UAE announces rise in COVID-19 recoveries to 6,523 ..

46 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed praises UAE healthcare workers a ..

1 hour ago

Environment Agency-Abu Dhabi highlights its achiev ..

2 hours ago

Emotional wellbeing of employees crucial for life ..

2 hours ago

RAK Ruler helps mother of seven-year-old boy retur ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.