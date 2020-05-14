Ousted US official predicts 'darkest winter' if virus response lags

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :An ousted US health official will warn Congress on Thursday that Americans face their "darkest winter" in decades if the country fails to deploy a coordinated response against the coronavirus pandemic.

Rick Bright is expected to sound the alarm about inadequate countermeasures when he testifies at a congressional hearing.

"Our window of opportunity is closing," Bright will tell a House health subcommittee, according to his testimony released Wednesday.

"If we fail to develop a national coordinated response, based in science, I fear the pandemic will get far worse and be prolonged, causing unprecedented illness and fatalities.

" According to Bright's testimony, "without clear planning and implementation of the steps that I and other experts have outlined, 2020 will be darkest winter in modern history."Bright filed a whistleblower complaint last week after being demoted for what he said was opposition to the Trump administration's promotion of unproven therapies to fight COVID-19.

US officials were "dismissive" about his dire warnings early this year about the critical shortage of necessary supplies like masks, swabs and medicine and the lack of appropriate funding, he will say.