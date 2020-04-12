UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Out Of Hospital Dalglish Thanks Fans After Positive Coronavirus Test

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sun 12th April 2020 | 06:00 PM

Out of hospital Dalglish thanks fans after positive coronavirus test

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) :Liverpool legend Kenny Dalglish thanked fans for their support on Sunday after leaving hospital following a positive test for the coronavirus.

Dalglish, 69, found he had the virus after being admitted to hospital on Wednesday for treatment for a separate infection which required intravenous antibiotics.

He was discharged on Saturday night.

"Thank you for all of your well wishes over the last few days," said Dalglish in a Liverpool statement issued Sunday.

"I'm delighted to be back home with the family after receiving brilliant care from the NHS (Britain's National Health Service), which we appreciate now more than ever.

"Marina (Dalglish's wife) and I would like to express our immense gratitude to the medical staff who cared for me and who continue to treat countless others throughout the country during an incredibly challenging period.

" Dalglish confirmed the couple would be in "full lockdown for the recommended amount of time in order to protect the lives of others".

There are fears that the warm weather across Britain over the Easter weekend will see the public flout government guidelines on social distancing instead of only going out to maintain health and purchase essential supplies.

But a concerned Dalglish said: "I know the sun is shining for many of you, but I urge you to stay home and follow the government guidelines to the letter."Earlier the Scotland great, in an interview with the Sunday Post, praised the "absolutely brilliant" hospital staff, adding: "People may think my name got me the best of care but every patient in the NHS gets the best of care."On Friday, Dalglish's family said he had tested positive for COVID-19 despite having previously displayed no symptoms of the illness.

Related Topics

Weather Wife Liverpool May Sunday Post Family All From Government Best Coronavirus

Recent Stories

MoHRE reviewing labour relations with countries no ..

49 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi School of Government, Haykal Media sign ..

1 hour ago

Expo Centre Sharjah participates in UFI online ses ..

1 hour ago

Dependence on financial success alone leads to lon ..

2 hours ago

Oman announces 62 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

Education ministry to test online exam platform fo ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.