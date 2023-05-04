UrduPoint.com

Outbreak Of Sheep Pox Reported In Eastern Mongolia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 04, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Outbreak of sheep pox reported in eastern Mongolia

ULAN BATOR, May 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) --:An outbreak of sheep pox has been reported by local media in the eastern Mongolian province of Dornod on Thursday, citing the provincial veterinary department.

The outbreak of the highly contagious disease of sheep caused by a poxvirus has been reported in four soums (administrative subdivisions) of the province, namely Dashbalbar, Bulgan, Tsagaan-Ovoo and Chuluunkhoroot, the veterinary department said.

The department urged local herders to be vigilant, monitor their herds and report any suspicious cases to the relevant authorities as soon as possible due to the disease's rapid spread and high mortality rate.

Related Topics

Bulgan Media

Recent Stories

Assessment being carried out to assess future requ ..

Assessment being carried out to assess future requirements of water in ICT: NA t ..

10 minutes ago
 Vietnam&#039;s Vice President visits Sheikh Zayed ..

Vietnam&#039;s Vice President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

11 minutes ago
 Six soldiers martyred in exchange of fire with ter ..

Six soldiers martyred in exchange of fire with terrorists

38 minutes ago
 Commander of Joint Operations meets U.S. Commande ..

Commander of Joint Operations meets U.S. Commander of Ninth Air Force

41 minutes ago
 Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi organises Sustainabi ..

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi organises Sustainability Day

2 hours ago
 DMCC pitches UAE-UK bilateral trade to business le ..

DMCC pitches UAE-UK bilateral trade to business leaders in London

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.