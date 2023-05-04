Outbreak of sheep pox reported in eastern Mongolia

(@FahadShabbir)

ULAN BATOR, May 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) --:An outbreak of sheep pox has been reported by local media in the eastern Mongolian province of Dornod on Thursday, citing the provincial veterinary department.

The outbreak of the highly contagious disease of sheep caused by a poxvirus has been reported in four soums (administrative subdivisions) of the province, namely Dashbalbar, Bulgan, Tsagaan-Ovoo and Chuluunkhoroot, the veterinary department said.

The department urged local herders to be vigilant, monitor their herds and report any suspicious cases to the relevant authorities as soon as possible due to the disease's rapid spread and high mortality rate.