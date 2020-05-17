UrduPoint.com
Outcry In Algeria After Pregnant Doctor Dies Of Virus

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 17th May 2020 | 10:10 PM

Outcry in Algeria after pregnant doctor dies of virus

Algiers, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2020 ) :The death of a pregnant Algerian doctor from the COVID-19 disease after she was denied maternity leave has sparked an uproar and prompted the dismissal Sunday of a hospital director.

Health Minister Abderrahman Benbouzid sacked the director of the Ras El Oued hospital in eastern Algeria after Wafa Boudissa succumbed to COVID-19, a source close to the case told AFP.

The 28-year-old doctor was eight months pregnant and worked at the IC surgery unit of the hospital when she died on Friday.

She had asked the hospital chief, who was not named, for early maternity leave, but he refused to let her take any time off.

Colleagues of the victim had backed her request and signed a petition in solidarity, one of them said.

