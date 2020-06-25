Outdoor living: UK to go al fresco to save summer

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :The British government on Thursday unveiled plans to get the public out of indoor confinement and on to the streets to boost the economy after three months of coronavirus lockdown.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson wants pubs and restaurants to be buzzing in the curtailed summer season, despite continued social distancing rules and restrictions.

Ministers submitted proposals to simplify legal rules and procedures for permits to start serving pints and pasta outdoors.

"This will allow people to enjoy their summers safely," Johnson's spokesman told reporters. "It will allow businesses to get back on their feet while avoiding the virus' spread." The new rules intend to cut the amount of time it takes to obtain the proper licence for outdoor service from well over a month to about two weeks.

It also sets a cap on fees and cuts some other red tape.

The emergency response comes as Britain struggles through one of Europe's biggest economic implosions while carrying its heaviest virus death toll.

The International Monetary Fund expects Britain's economy to shrink by 10.2 percent from a lockdown that was imposed on March 23 and is still in the process of being lifted.

The official toll of about 43,000 -- and in excess of 50,000 when allcases when the virus is mentioned in the death certificate are counted --is the world's third-highest.