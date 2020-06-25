UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Outdoor Living: UK To Go Al Fresco To Save Summer

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 06:20 PM

Outdoor living: UK to go al fresco to save summer

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :The British government on Thursday unveiled plans to get the public out of indoor confinement and on to the streets to boost the economy after three months of coronavirus lockdown.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson wants pubs and restaurants to be buzzing in the curtailed summer season, despite continued social distancing rules and restrictions.

Ministers submitted proposals to simplify legal rules and procedures for permits to start serving pints and pasta outdoors.

"This will allow people to enjoy their summers safely," Johnson's spokesman told reporters. "It will allow businesses to get back on their feet while avoiding the virus' spread." The new rules intend to cut the amount of time it takes to obtain the proper licence for outdoor service from well over a month to about two weeks.

It also sets a cap on fees and cuts some other red tape.

The emergency response comes as Britain struggles through one of Europe's biggest economic implosions while carrying its heaviest virus death toll.

The International Monetary Fund expects Britain's economy to shrink by 10.2 percent from a lockdown that was imposed on March 23 and is still in the process of being lifted.

The official toll of about 43,000 -- and in excess of 50,000 when allcases when the virus is mentioned in the death certificate are counted --is the world's third-highest.

Related Topics

World Europe March From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Realme's flagship device realme X3 SuperZoom Launc ..

21 minutes ago

THIRD update on players’ Covid-19 tests

32 minutes ago

UAE supports 28,000 fishermen in Yemen’s Red Sea ..

56 minutes ago

JPP, HRCP call on government to criminalise tortur ..

1 hour ago

Rice exporters, CNG, ginning and commercial import ..

2 hours ago

UAE’s resilience in face of challenges help it a ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.