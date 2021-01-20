UrduPoint.com
Outgoing President Trump Pardons 73 People: White House

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 11:40 AM

Outgoing President Trump pardons 73 people: White House

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :US President Donald Trump on Wednesday pardoned 73 people, including his former aide Steve Bannon, the White House said, just before he was due to leave office.

"President Donald J. Trump granted pardons to 73 individuals and commuted the sentences of an additional 70 individuals," his administration said in a statement.

