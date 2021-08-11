UrduPoint.com

Output Hikes By Major Oil Producers 'not Enough': W.House

Faizan Hashmi 8 seconds ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 05:40 PM

Output hikes by major oil producers 'not enough': W.House

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :A boost in production agreed on by the world's leading oil producers is "simply not enough" as the global recovery from the coronavirus pandemic sputters, US national security advisor Jake Sullivan said Wednesday.

The increases agreed on by OPEC+ (the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies) "will not fully offset previous production cuts that OPEC+ imposed during the pandemic until well into 2022," he said in a statement released by the White House.

"At a critical moment in the global recovery, this is simply not enough," the statement said.

Related Topics

World White House Oil From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PTCL Group gears up to celebrate the 75th Independ ..

PTCL Group gears up to celebrate the 75th Independence Day of Pakistan

10 minutes ago
 Emirates ramps up operations, boosts connectivity ..

Emirates ramps up operations, boosts connectivity across its network as travel r ..

25 minutes ago
 48,318 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

48,318 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in past 24 hours: MoHAP

26 minutes ago
 UAE underscores commitment to protecting global an ..

UAE underscores commitment to protecting global and regional maritime security

41 minutes ago
 Kyrgyzstan set to complete seizure of Canada-run g ..

Kyrgyzstan set to complete seizure of Canada-run gold mine

37 minutes ago
 Youth killed, father injured in Charsadda firing

Youth killed, father injured in Charsadda firing

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.