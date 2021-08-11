Output hikes by major oil producers 'not enough': W.House

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :A boost in production agreed on by the world's leading oil producers is "simply not enough" as the global recovery from the coronavirus pandemic sputters, US national security advisor Jake Sullivan said Wednesday.

The increases agreed on by OPEC+ (the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies) "will not fully offset previous production cuts that OPEC+ imposed during the pandemic until well into 2022," he said in a statement released by the White House.

"At a critical moment in the global recovery, this is simply not enough," the statement said.