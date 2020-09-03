Outrage after Germany says Putin critic Navalny poisoned with Novichok

Berlin, Sept 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :Germany said Wednesday that Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was poisoned with a Novichok nerve agent, leading Chancellor Angela Merkel to demand answers from the Kremlin and sparking widespread condemnation in the West.

"It is certain that Alexei Navalny is the victim of a crime," said Merkel.

"He was meant to be silenced and I condemn this in the strongest possible terms, on behalf of the German government." The latest in a long line of attacks on Russian defectors and opposition figures sent tensions between Moscow and the West spiralling, with Merkel saying there are now "some very serious questions that only Russia can and must answer." Other European figures searched for the strongest possible terms to denounce the attack, with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson calling it "outrageous" and French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian saying it was "shocking and irresponsible.

" European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen criticised a "despicable and cowardly act -- once again".

"The Russian people have a right to express their views peacefully without fear of retribution of any kind, and certainly not with chemical agents," US National Security Council spokesman John Ullyot wrote on Twitter.

Following tests from its armed forces' chemical weapons laboratory, the German government said in a statement earlier that it had "unequivocal evidence" from samples taken from Navalny that the military-grade Novichok agent was used.

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg condemned the "shocking" use of a military-grade nerve agent which, he said, made "a full and transparent" investigation by Russia even more urgent.

Italy's foreign ministry also condemned Navalny's poisoning.