UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Outrage As Trump Administration Weakens Endangered Species Law

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 13th August 2019 | 10:20 AM

Outrage as Trump administration weakens endangered species law

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2019 ) :US President Donald Trump's administration on Monday finalized rollbacks to key provisions of the Endangered Species Act, a law supported by a large majority of Americans and credited with saving the gray wolf, bald eagle and grizzly bear.

The move was met with anger by environmental groups and Democratic politicians, including presidential candidate Joe Biden, while two states announced they would take legal action.

Amendments include removing a rule that automatically conveys the same protections to threatened species and endangered species, and allowing information on economic impact to be gathered when making determinations on how wildlife is listed.

In a statement characterizing the changes as "improvements," Interior Secretary David Bernhardt said: "The best way to uphold the Endangered Species Act is to do everything we can to ensure it remains effective in achieving its ultimate goal -- recovery of our rarest species.

"An effectively administered Act ensures more resources can go where they will do the most good: on-the-ground conservation," added the former oil and gas lobbyist.

Biden, the leading contender for the Democratic party's nomination in next year's presidential election, hit back, saying the amendments could push some species toward oblivion.

"For decades, the Endangered Species Act has protected our most vulnerable wildlife from extinction. Now, President Trump wants to throw it all away," he tweeted.

"At a time when climate change is pushing our planet to the brink, we should strengthen protections -- not weaken them." He was joined in his criticism by Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein of California, whose state is home to 296 protected plant and animal species.

Conservation groups also reacted with dismay, vowing legal challenges against what the nonprofit Sierra Club dubbed the "Trump Extinction plan." Kristen Boyles, an attorney for Earthjustice, told AFP: "Prior to today, a newly-listed threatened species would immediately have protections in place, there was sort of a default rule." But "a species could be listed right now and it would have no further protections than it did before it was listed under the act" until a species-specific review takes place, she added, and even then it was not clear how robust those protections would be.

- 'Death by a thousand cuts' - Other changes include modifications allowing companies to build roads, pipelines, mines, and other industrial projects in an area designated as a "critical habitat" for a species -- paving the way for its gradual destruction so long as each individual step is sufficiently modest.

"So it allows this death by a thousand cuts," said Boyles.

Federal agencies may also begin gathering information on the economic impact of listing animals as threatened, despite the fact that the statute as passed by Congress explicitly states that science alone should determine if species should be protected.

Species like the gray wolf saw their population decimated in the early 20th century, but staged a remarkable comeback thanks to the law -- which was signed by Republican president Richard Nixon in 1973 -- and are now legally hunted in the Northern Rockies.

Similarly, there are today some 10,000 nesting pairs of bald eagles, the national symbol of the US, from a low of 417 in 1963.

A 2018 paper published in the journal Conservation Letters found that about four in five Americans support the act, while one in 10 oppose it, and support for the law has remained stable over the past two decades.

"The great majority of Americans value our natural heritage and find inspiration in it. This administration seeks to trash what so many value, what excites our children and generations to come," said Duke University conservation ecology professor Stuart Pimm.

Since taking office, the Trump administration has targeted more than 80 environmental and health regulations in the name of easing regulatory burdens on business.

Environmentalists have fought back with lawsuits, and some rollbacks have later been reinstated.

The attorneys general of California and Massachusetts announced their intention to sue the administration over the changes to the act, and other Democratic-led states could follow.

Related Topics

Election Century Business Threatened Oil Trump David Same Eagle May Congress Gas 2018 All From Best

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 13, 2019 in Pakistan

7 minutes ago

Etihad Airways&#039; flight from Hong Kong to Abu ..

10 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed departs Jeddah

13 hours ago

Asylum applications in the EU+ up by 10 percent in ..

14 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Mohammed bin Salman discuss lat ..

14 hours ago

‘We are facing a learning crisis’, UN chief wa ..

14 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.