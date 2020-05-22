Outrage in Hong Kong as China pushes security law

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :Pro-democracy campaigners in Hong Kong vowed Friday to take to the streets in protest over what they said was China's fiercest assault on the city's treasured autonomy with its move to impose a security law.

The proposal for the legislation -- expected to ban treason, subversion and sedition -- was introduced into China's rubber-stamp parliament at the opening of its annual session on Friday morning.

It followed repeated warnings from China's communist leaders they would no longer tolerate dissent in Hong Kong, a semi-autonomous city that endured seven months of massive pro-democracy protests last year.

"This is the largest nuclear weapon the Chinese Communist Party has used in its mutual destruction of Hong Kong," Jimmy Sham, leader of the Civil Human Rights Front, which organised the million-person rally that kicked off last year's unrest.

Sham appealed for millions to again take to the streets, while other activists used internet threads and chat apps to call for protests on Sunday.

Prominent democracy activist Joshua Wong said China's message to protesters was clear.

"Beijing is attempting to silence Hongkongers' critical voices with force and fear," Wong said on Twitter, while also expressing defiance.

"HKers will not scare off in the face of wolf warrior policy."Amnesty International warned the legislation posed "a quasi-existential threat to the rule of law in Hong Kong", and said it was "an ominous moment for human rights in the city".

While China put forward its proposal as vital to reinforcing stability in the global financial hub, Hong Kong's share market plunged on Friday with a drop of more than five percent in afternoon trade.