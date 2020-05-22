UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Outrage In Hong Kong As China Pushes Security Law

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 02:10 PM

Outrage in Hong Kong as China pushes security law

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :Pro-democracy campaigners in Hong Kong vowed Friday to take to the streets in protest over what they said was China's fiercest assault on the city's treasured autonomy with its move to impose a security law.

The proposal for the legislation -- expected to ban treason, subversion and sedition -- was introduced into China's rubber-stamp parliament at the opening of its annual session on Friday morning.

It followed repeated warnings from China's communist leaders they would no longer tolerate dissent in Hong Kong, a semi-autonomous city that endured seven months of massive pro-democracy protests last year.

"This is the largest nuclear weapon the Chinese Communist Party has used in its mutual destruction of Hong Kong," Jimmy Sham, leader of the Civil Human Rights Front, which organised the million-person rally that kicked off last year's unrest.

Sham appealed for millions to again take to the streets, while other activists used internet threads and chat apps to call for protests on Sunday.

Prominent democracy activist Joshua Wong said China's message to protesters was clear.

"Beijing is attempting to silence Hongkongers' critical voices with force and fear," Wong said on Twitter, while also expressing defiance.

"HKers will not scare off in the face of wolf warrior policy."Amnesty International warned the legislation posed "a quasi-existential threat to the rule of law in Hong Kong", and said it was "an ominous moment for human rights in the city".

While China put forward its proposal as vital to reinforcing stability in the global financial hub, Hong Kong's share market plunged on Friday with a drop of more than five percent in afternoon trade.

Related Topics

Protest Internet China Parliament Democracy Twitter Nuclear Amnesty International Beijing Hong Kong Hub Sunday Market From Share Million Weapon

Recent Stories

Italy's Veneto Sees No New COVID-19 Cases for 1st ..

8 minutes ago

Rwanda genocide suspect Bizimana dead: UN tribunal ..

8 minutes ago

Hong Kong stocks close down more than 5% on China ..

8 minutes ago

Pakistani student enrolled into Talented Young Sci ..

7 minutes ago

UK to introduce 14-day quarantine for internationa ..

7 minutes ago

NCOC meeting continues amid Eid holidays

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.