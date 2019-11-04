(@FahadShabbir)

Sao Paulo, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :Activists expressed outrage Sunday at the killing of an indigenous "guardian of the forest" in Brazil's Amazon and called on the government to thwart illegal loggers in the region.

Paulo Paulino Guajajara and another tribesman, Laercio Guajajara, were ambushed by loggers late Friday as they patrolled the Arariboia territory in the northeastern state of Maranhao.

Both men are members of the Guardians of the Forest, a group of more than 100 tribesmen who attempt to protect their land from criminal logging gangs.

Paulo Paulino was shot in the neck and died in the jungle, according to Survival International, a group that defends indigenous rights. Laercio was shot in the back but managed to escape.

The two men had left their village to look for water when the attack occurred, the Maranhao government's human rights secretariat said on Twitter.

"Violence and death threats against the guardians have been happening for years," Sarah Shenker, a researcher with Survival International who knew Paulo Paulino, told AFP.

"There is a lot of impunity. The authorities are unwilling to protect the indigenous lands," Shenker charged.

"Their racist words and genocidal, anti-indigenous proposals give a kind of green light."Greenpeace said the two men were "the most recent victims of a state that refuses to comply with what the constitution determines.""It is time to stop this institutionalized genocide. Stop authorizing the bloodshed of our people!" Sonia Guajajara, coordinator of the Association of Indigenous Peoples of Brazil, said on Twitter.