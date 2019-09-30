UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Outsider Pedersen Survives Storms To Win Cycling World Title

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 12:00 AM

Outsider Pedersen survives storms to win cycling world title

Harrogate, United Kingdom, Sept 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2019 ) :Denmark's Mads Pedersen created a huge surprise when he emerged from a rain-drenched Yorkshire road race with cycling's world title on Sunday.

The 23-year-old timed his last-gasp run to perfection to beat a devastated Italian Matteo Trentin and Swiss rider Stefan Kung in silver and bronze positions after 261km and over 6 hours and 27 minutes of exhausting racing.

"That's an unbelievable day, I didn't expect this morning," said the Leopard-Trek team rider who won much as an under-23's racer.

"It was just survive, survive, survive. Then hope for the best in the sprint," said Pedersen, who was far from favourite to beat Italian 30-year-old Trentin, usually a crack in the sprints.

"When I saw the finish line I thought anything can happen," he said.

The race was shortened Sunday morning as relentless overnight rain took its toll on the narrow roads through the Yorkshire dales, flooding an iconic hilly section of the route which was cut out altogether.

The rain also turned the Harrogate fan park into a quagmire and grounded the television helicopters.

Dutch 24-year-old Mathieu van der Poel had looked set for victory with a lap to go but cracked suddenly and spectacularly.

The conditions took a huge toll. Only 46 of the 182 starters crossed the finish line.

Among the early victims, defending world champion Alejandro Valverde cut a sorry figure as he pulled out with 100km to go.

Ireland's Dan Martin and Belgian Philippe Gilbert, world champion in 2012, former Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas and reigning Vuelta champion Primoz Roglic of Slovenia, all dropped out.

But the rain gave Pedersen his chance.

In 1993 the Oslo worlds were also run in a downpour as the now disgraced American former rider and admitted doper Lance Armstrong won in short sleeves in a deluge, crossing the line in near darkness.

Related Topics

World Cycling France Road Oslo Van Slovenia Sunday Silver Bronze TV All From Best Race

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed briefed on safety and protection st ..

36 minutes ago

UAE provides 80 tonnes of food aid to people of ea ..

1 hour ago

Arab Knowledge Forum for Sustainable Development o ..

2 hours ago

Thani Al Zeyoudi attends Armenian Embassy&#039;s r ..

2 hours ago

ADDA launches &#039;Digital Stars&#039; to promote ..

2 hours ago

Early voting for FNC Election 2019 to begin on 1st ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.