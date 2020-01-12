Outsider Robert Abela elected to become Malta PM

Valletta, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2020 ) :Outsider Robert Abela was elected leader of the Labour Party on Sunday, becoming Malta's new premier after Prime Minister Joseph Muscat's downfall over the murder of an investigative journalist.

Abela, son of a former Maltese president, is seen as representing continuity and in the election run-up did not criticise Muscat, who announced he would quit following widespread anger over his perceived efforts to protect friends and allies from a probe into the 2017 slaying of blogger Daphne Caruana Galizia.