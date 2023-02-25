Outstanding margin trading, securities lending total 73.63 mln yuan on Beijing bourse

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2023 ) :The outstanding margin trading and securities lending totaled 73.63 million Yuan (about 10.68 million U.S. Dollars) on the Beijing Stock Exchange (BSE) as of Thursday, according to data released by the bourse on Friday.

The daily margin trading and the outstanding margin trading and securities lending have been increasing since the start of this business, according to the bourse.

The BSE launched the margin trading and securities lending transactions on Feb. 13, marking an important step to improve its market trading system as well as the pricing function of the secondary market.

The BSE officially launched the market-making trading business on Monday, with 13 market makers participating in the trading business on the bourse.

Half of the 36 stocks listed on the exchange have seen higher daily transactions, up 65 percent on average compared with the previous week, according to the BSE.

More follow-up reform measures are on the agenda that will aim to coordinate stock issuance, balance the development of the Primary market and secondary market, facilitate fair pricing of stocks, improve the trading system, and strengthen the market liquidity and stability, the BSE said.