UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ovechkin Returns From Virus With OT Goal For NHL Milestone

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 31st January 2021 | 09:40 AM

Ovechkin returns from virus with OT goal for NHL milestone

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2021 ) :Washington's Alex Ovechkin scored 28 seconds into overtime in his return from a four-game Covid-19 absence to reach an NHL milestone Saturday in the Capitals' 4-3 victory over Boston.

The 35-year-old Russian star netted the game-winning marker on a wrist shot for his 708th career NHL goal, matching Mike Gartner for seventh on the league's all-time scoring list.

Gartner, a Canadian, spent most of his 19-year career with the Capitals in the 1980s. The next player beyond him in NHL goals is former 1970s Boston star Phil Esposito on 717.

Ovechkin, the Capitals captain, was playing in his first game after missing Washington's past four contests due to NHL COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

"For me it was my first game after a 10-day break, so it was kind of weird," Ovechkin said. "But it's nice to get a win." Ovechkin and three Russian teammates were sent onto the Covid-19 list and the Capitals were fined $100,000 by the NHL for "social interactions among team members who were in close contact and who were not wearing face coverings" after players reportedly gathered without masks in a hotel room.

The Capitals played their fifth game without forward Evgeny Kuznetsov and goaltender Ilya Samsonov, who remain in the COVID-19 protocol. Defenseman Dmitry Orlov was cleared to return but not in the lineup.

Washington improved to 6-0 with three overtime losses for 15 points, matching Toronto for the league best in the early season.

Vitek Vanecek made 40 saves for the Capitals.

It was Washington defenseman Zdeno Chara's first game against his former team.

The Bruins, 5-2-2, saw their four-game win streak ended but welcomed back forward David Pastrnak, who had an assist and played more than 20 minutes in his season debut after having hip surgery in September.

Ovechkin and Pastrnak shared last season's NHL goal scoring title with 48 each.

Related Topics

Russia Washington Hotel Toronto Nice David Boston September From Best

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

17 minutes ago

PCR tests mandatory for RAK government employees e ..

9 hours ago

Arab Coalition destroys UAV in Yemeni airspace lau ..

9 hours ago

Chief Editor of Russia's MediaZona News Outlet Hel ..

9 hours ago

Ambulance driver dies of coronavirus

9 hours ago

Gut-Behrami completes super-G hat-trick in Garmisc ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.