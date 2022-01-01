UrduPoint.com

Ovechkin Sets NHL Record For Power-play Goals In Caps Win

January 01, 2022

Washington, Jan 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2022 ) :Washington's Alex Ovechkin set the National Hockey League record for career power-play goals on Friday, netting his 275th to help the Capitals to a 3-1 victory at Detroit.

The 36-year-old Russian left wing scored off a pass from Evgeny Kuznetsov with 2:51 remaining in the third period to break the tie he had atop the all-time list with Dave Andreychuk, who set the mark in 2002.

"Pretty cool place to be," Ovechkin said. "Lot of great players on that list and it's nice to be number one." Ovechkin, chasing the all-time NHL goals record of 894 scored by Wayne Gretzky, added an empty-net tally in the final seconds to reach 754 total career goals with his 23rd and 24th of the season.

"Ovie" is 12 goals behind third-place Jaromir Jagr of the Czech Republic on the NHL's all-time list, with Gordie Howe in second on 801.

Ovechkin also netted his 119th NHL game-winning goal, passing Phil Esposito for third on that all-time list. He trails Jagr on 135 and Howe on 121.

It was the first power-play goal by Ovechkin since December 15 and his sixth of the season. Ovechkin has played 1,230 NHL games in 17 NHL seasons.

Ovechkin's trademark power-play goal is a deadly slapshot from the left faceoff circle. He has scored 112 power-play goals on a one-timer from that area.

