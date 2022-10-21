UrduPoint.com

Over 1 In 4 French Gas Stations Out Of At Least One Fuel

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 21, 2022

Over 1 in 4 French gas stations out of at least one fuel

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :Some 28.5 percent of gas stations in mainland France are out of stock of at least one fuel, CNN reported last week, citing French Energy Transition Minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher.

The long lines and exhausted stocks at French gas stations were blamed on panic buying, rather than just supply problems, according to the report.

The demand at the gas pump had been at least 20 percent higher than normal that week, CNN cited sources from the prime minister's office and energy transition ministry as saying.

Once strike action ends, it will take one or two weeks for refinery output and the logistical situation in France to be back to normal, the sources said.

On Oct. 14, French energy giant TotalEnergies struck a deal with two French trade unions -- CFE-CGC and the CFDT -- to increase salaries for 2023, but strike action continues at four of seven refineries in France. All these four sites are run by TotalEnergies.

