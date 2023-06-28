Open Menu

Over 1 Mln Vietnamese Students Sit National Exams

Published June 28, 2023

HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2023 ) :More than one million students across Vietnam sit for their high school graduation exams on Wednesday, according to the Ministry of Education and Training.

This year, students are expected to take three compulsory independent tests in mathematics, literature and foreign languages, and one of two optional combined tests in natural sciences (physics, chemistry biology) and social sciences (history, geography and civic education) in two days, Vietnam news Agency reported.

The number of examination sites this year reaches 2,273, with the number of examination rooms for test takers being 44,661. A total of 250,000 staff have been mobilized to organize and invigilate the exams.

The high school graduation exam is considered to be the most important event in a student's life time after they complete 12 years in school, Vietnam News reported.

