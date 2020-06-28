Over 10 million coronavirus cases registered worldwide: AFP tally

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2020 ) :More than 10 million cases of the new coronavirus have been officially declared around the world, half of them in Europe and the United States, according to an AFP tally at 0930 GMT Sunday based on official sources.

At least 10,003,942 infections, including 498,779 deaths, have been registered globally. Europe remains the hardest hit continent with 2,637,546 cases including 195,975 fatalities, and the United States with 2,510,323 infections including 125,539 deaths.