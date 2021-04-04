Over 10 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Guangdong

SHENZHEN, April 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :South China's Guangdong Province had administered a total of around 10.19 million COVID-19 vaccine doses by Friday, the provincial health commission said on Sunday.

About 8.01 million people had been vaccinated, with 2.16 million having received two doses.

Currently, the province can administer a maximum of 1.4 million doses per day, the commission said.