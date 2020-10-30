Over 10 million virus cases reported in Europe: AFP

(@FahadShabbir)

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2020 ) :More than 10 million cases of the new coronavirus have been reported in Europe since it first hit the continent at the beginning of the year, according to an AFP tally based on health authority figures at 1630 GMT.

The region, with 52 countries, is now the third most affected in the world after Latin America and the Caribbean with 11.2 million cases and Asia with 10.5 million.

In terms of deaths, Europe has suffered 275,000 fatalities -- behind Latin America and the Caribbean which have 275,000 but ahead of the United States and Canada with 239,000.