Over 10 Mln Students In China's Universities For Aged

Wed 20th October 2021 | 03:00 PM

Over 10 mln students in China's universities for aged

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :The number of students in China's universities for the aged had exceeded 10.88 million by the end of 2019, according to the country's first report on education development of the elderly made public Tuesday.

Over 80 percent of the students are under the age of 70.

People aged between 60 and 69 accounted for about 50 percent of the total number, the highest proportion of all age groups, read the report issued by the China Association of the Universities for the Aged.

Except for on-campus study, online digital education has turned into a vital education platform for the elderly. Incomplete statistics showed that China had more than 6,000 schools providing distance education services for the aged in 2019, about six times that of 2017.

