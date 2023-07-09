Open Menu

Over 10 Persons Die In Rain-related Incidents In N. India

Sumaira FH Published July 09, 2023 | 01:30 PM

Over 10 persons die in rain-related incidents in N. India

NEW DELHI, July 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2023 ) --:More than 10 persons died and several were injured in rain-related incidents including lightning, landslides and house collapse, in India's northern states of Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, official sources said over phone.

In Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri district, three persons, including a woman, died and three others were injured on Saturday evening when lightning struck as the victims were working in agriculture fields. The injured were admitted to a local hospital.

In the northern hilly state of Uttarakhand, a vehicle carrying around 11 persons skidded off a hill after being hit by a landslide, said a local police.

The incident happened in the Gular area of Tehri district on Saturday afternoon. While three bodies had been recovered, efforts were still on to recover three persons missing after the accident. Five injured persons were admitted to a local hospital.

In another northern hilly state of Himachal Pradesh, three members of a family died when their house collapsed after being hit by a landslide on Sunday morning. The deceased included husband, wife and their child.

