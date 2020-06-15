Over 100 Cases In New Beijing COVID-19 Outbreak: WHO
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 09:20 PM
Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :More than 100 cases of the novel coronavirus have been officially recorded in a fresh outbreak in Beijing, the World Health Organization said Monday.
"More than 100 cases have now been confirmed. The origin and extent of the outbreak are being investigated," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual press conference.