Over 100 Cases In New Beijing COVID-19 Outbreak: WHO

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 09:20 PM

Over 100 cases in new Beijing COVID-19 outbreak: WHO

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :More than 100 cases of the novel coronavirus have been officially recorded in a fresh outbreak in Beijing, the World Health Organization said Monday.

"More than 100 cases have now been confirmed. The origin and extent of the outbreak are being investigated," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual press conference.

