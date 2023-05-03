Over 100 Chinese enterprises, companies to participate in Karachi TEXPO

BEIJING, May 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :Over 100 Chinese enterprises and companies are expected to participate in the 4th International Textile Exhibition, also known as TEXPO 2023, scheduled to be held in Karachi next month.

"Around 70 Chinese enterprises have already consented to attend the TEXPO while over 30 others have shown interest to participate," Commercial Counselor, Pakistan Embassy, Beijing, Ghulam Qadir told APP on Wednesday.

He said that the Pakistan Embassy in Beijing and Pakistan's Consulates in Shanghai, Guangzhou, Chengdu and Hong Kong would facilitate the participation and visit of Chinese enterprises and companies.

"Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) is organizing TEXPO 2023 from May 26 to 28 at Karachi Expo Center," he added.

Ghulam Qadir said that TEXPO was Pakistan's largest textile and leather exhibition providing a platform for local and international companies dealing in raw materials to finished products with globally competitive prices and premium quality.

The theme of this year's TEXPO is leading the way to sustainability and this theme is a tribute to the efforts of the local and global textile industry that continues to strive towards ensuring compliance with local and international environmental laws ensuring consumer protection and eco-friendly practices.

He said that TEXPO offers three days exhibition, business-to-business opportunities, fashion shows, a design studio, product display, press and media events, industry visits and business opportunities seminars.

The products in focus would be apparel, art and silk synthetic textile, carpets, denim, fabric yarn, finished leather products, footwear, home textiles, personal protective equipment, sportswear, tents and canvas, textile machinery, towels and many more, he added.