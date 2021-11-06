UrduPoint.com

Over 100 Injured As Iraq Police Clash With Pro-Iran Protesters

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 06th November 2021 | 01:40 AM

Over 100 injured as Iraq police clash with pro-Iran protesters

Baghdad, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2021 ) :Hundreds of supporters of pro-Iran groups clashed with security forces in Iraq's capital on Friday, leaving more than 100 people injured as they vented their fury over last month's election result, medical and security sources said.

"There were 125 people injured, 27 of them civilians and the rest from the security forces," the health ministry said.

The political arm of the pro-Iran Hashed al-Shaabi paramilitary network saw its share of parliamentary seats decline substantially in the election, which the group's supporters have denounced as "fraud".

Demonstrators from groups loyal to the Hashed threw projectiles and "blocked... access to the Green Zone" on three sides, before they were pushed back by police who fired in the air, a security source said, requesting anonymity.

The health ministry said nobody was killed in the clashes but some pro-Iran channels on messaging app Telegram alleged police fired live rounds at protesters.

"Two demonstrators were killed," a leader of the Hezbollah Brigades, one of Hashed's most powerful factions, told AFP, requesting anonymity.

Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi "ordered a full inquiry into Friday's events," his office said, while President Barham Saleh urged restraint.

After a brief lull, clashes resumed in the evening near the Green Zone, a source from the Hezbollah Brigades said.

The source also accused security forces of torching protest tents pitched by Hashed supporters in the area.

The Green Zone is a high security district where the US embassy and Iraqi government buildings are located, including the election commission.

- Critic of Iran - "No to fraud. Yes to the people," read placards carried by the protesters on Friday.

The Conquest (Fatah) Alliance, the political arm of the multi-party Hashed, won around 15 of the 329 seats in parliament, according to preliminary results.

In the last parliament it held 48, making it the second-largest bloc.

The big winner this time, with more than 70 seats according to the initial count, was the movement of Moqtada Sadr, a Shiite Muslim preacher who campaigned as a nationalist and critic of Iran.

In a tweet on Friday, Sadr took no side over the clashes, condemning all violence whether from demonstrators or from the security forces.

The security source said that the protesters were mainly drawn from two Hashed factions, the Hezbollah Brigades and Assaib Ahl al-Haq.

The Hezbollah Brigades dubbed last month's election the "worst" since 2003, when dictator Saddam Hussein was toppled in a US-led invasion.

The Hashed demands the withdrawal from Iraq of remaining US troops, who number about 2,500.

The troops are deployed in Iraq as part of the coalition that helped Baghdad in the fight against the Islamic State group, which the government declared defeated in late 2017.

But the Hashed a-Shaabi, or Popular Mobilisation, forces were themselves central to the defeat of IS, after Iraq's army crumbled in the face of the jihadists' lightning advance in 2014.

The Hashed were integrated into state security forces and the political arm rode a wave of popularity to perform strongly in the 2018 election.

An unprecedented protest movement broke out in 2019 and railed against the political class running the oil-rich but poverty-stricken country where youth unemployment is soaring.

The election was brought forward as a concession to the protesters, who also complained that Iraq was beholden to Iran.

Factions of the Hashed have faced accusations of targeting activists.

Final election results are expected within weeks. Despite its losses in parliament, the Hashed will remain a political force as the country's myriad of factions engage in marathon negotiations to form alliances and name a new prime minister.

Related Topics

Election Injured Prime Minister Protest Army Police Iran Parliament Election Commission Of Pakistan Iraq Marathon Baghdad Alliance 2017 2018 2019 Dictator Muslim All From Government Share Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

40th Sharjah International Book Fair’s platform ..

40th Sharjah International Book Fair’s platform engages largest number of publ ..

1 hour ago
 Nine Ethiopian Opposition Factions Form Alliance, ..

Nine Ethiopian Opposition Factions Form Alliance, Say Want to Bring Down Governm ..

1 hour ago
 Former Lahore High Court Chief Justice Khawaja Sha ..

Former Lahore High Court Chief Justice Khawaja Sharif passed away

1 hour ago
 Freiburg's Korean Jeong relishing return to Bayern ..

Freiburg's Korean Jeong relishing return to Bayern Munich

1 hour ago
 How climate summit pledges may, or may not, affect ..

How climate summit pledges may, or may not, affect heating

1 hour ago
 Russia beat USA to reach BJK Cup final

Russia beat USA to reach BJK Cup final

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.