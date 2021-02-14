UrduPoint.com
Over 100 Injured In Powerful Earthquake

Muhammad Irfan 46 seconds ago Sun 14th February 2021 | 12:10 PM

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :Over 100 injuries were reported after a magnitude 7.3 earthquake hit northeastern Japan on Saturday, according to local media Sunday.

"Injuries were reported in Fukushima and Miyagi prefectures and six others, including Chiba, Kanagawa and Saitama, all neighboring Tokyo.

The quake was felt in several other areas including the capital," the Kyodo news Agency said, adding that there have been no deaths attributed to the earthquake.It also said there was no tsunami following the disaster.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said the powerful tremor off Fukushima occurred at 11.07 p.m. local time (1407GMT) 60 kilometers (37 miles) below the surface.The agency noted that the initial information of 7.1 magnitude and 11.08 p.m. occurrence time were later updated.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

