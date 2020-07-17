UrduPoint.com
Over 100 More Virus Deaths Reported In Southeast Asia

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 07:10 PM

JAKARTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :The number of corona-virus cases in Southeast Asian countries increased to 206,629 on Friday, including 5,883 fatalities and 119,391 recoveries.

A total of 3,658 new cases and 101 deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours in member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). Indonesia, the worst-hit in the region, recorded 1,462 more virus cases, bringing the total to 83,130.

The country's death toll climbed to 3,957 with 84 more fatalities, while recoveries rose by 1,489 to reach 41,834.

The number of confirmed cases in the Philippines surged to 63,001 after the country recorded 1,841 new cases over the past day. The death toll remains at 1,660, while recoveries reached 21,748 with 311 additions.

Thailand reported three new COVID-19 cases – all people who arrived from overseas – bringing the total to 3,239. The number of recoveries in the country has reached 3,096, while the death toll stands at 58.

Singapore recorded 327 new infections, bringing the total count to 47,453. In Malaysia, 18 more cases pushed the total to 8,755. Recoveries in the country reached 8,541, while the death toll remained unchanged at 122.

Myanmar reported two more COVID-19 case, bringing the total infections to 317, with six deaths and 270 recoveries so far.

In Cambodia, five new cases over the past day raised the tally to 171. There were no reports of new infections or fatalities in Brunei Darussalam, Laos, and Vietnam.

