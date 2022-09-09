Over 100 vessels leave Ukraine under grain deal

KIEV, Sep 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :A total of 102 vessels carrying 2.37 million tons of agricultural products departed from Ukrainian ports since a key grain deal came into effect, the Ukrainian government-run Ukrinform news agency reported on Thursday, citing official data.

Out of them, 54 vessels left Ukraine for Asian countries, 32 ships were sent to Europe, while 16 vessels went to countries in Africa, showed the figures unveiled by Ukraine's Infrastructure Ministry.

In order to provide humanitarian assistance to the people of Africa, Ukraine has dispatched two ships together carrying 60,000 tons of wheat for Yemen and Ethiopia under the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP), the ministry said.

On July 22, Ukraine and Russia separately signed a deal with Türkiye and the United Nations in Istanbul to resume food and fertilizer shipments from Ukrainian ports to international markets via the Black Sea. The deal came into effect on Aug. 1.