UrduPoint.com

Over 1,000 EU Citizens Evacuated From Sudan: Borrell

Faizan Hashmi Published April 24, 2023 | 01:40 PM

Over 1,000 EU citizens evacuated from Sudan: Borrell

Luxembourg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2023 ) :More than 1,000 European Union citizens were evacuated from conflict-hit Sudan over the weekend, the bloc's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Monday.

"It has been a complex operation and it has been a successful operation," Borrell told journalists.

Borrell said 21 diplomats from the EU's mission in Khartoum were taken out and the EU ambassador had moved outside the capital to elsewhere in Sudan.

"I want to thank France especially for taking our people out," he said.

"And I want to thank the combined efforts of many countries that took their nationals but also all nationals that they could pick.

" An EU official on Friday told AFP that there were an estimated 1,500 citizens from the bloc in Khartoum.

Across Khartoum, army and paramilitary troops have fought ferocious street battles since April 15, leaving behind charred tanks, gutted buildings and looted shops.

More than 420 people have been killed and thousands wounded, according to UN figures, amid fears of wider turmoil and a humanitarian disaster in one of the world's poorest nations.

Borrell said on Sunday that he had spoken to rival commanders Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and Mohamed Hamdan Daglo to call for an "immediate ceasefire".

Related Topics

World Army United Nations France European Union Khartoum Sudan April Sunday All From

Recent Stories

Arada completes 114 homes in garden villa communit ..

Arada completes 114 homes in garden villa community at Aljada

26 minutes ago
 Maqta Gateway acquires TTEK Inc. to serve internat ..

Maqta Gateway acquires TTEK Inc. to serve international markets with single wind ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 April 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 24th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 24th April 2023

4 hours ago
 25,824 calls handled by Sharjah Police during Eid ..

25,824 calls handled by Sharjah Police during Eid Al Fitr holiday

14 hours ago
 Public benefit entities exempt from corporate tax ..

Public benefit entities exempt from corporate tax law: Ministry of Finance

16 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.