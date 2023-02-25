UrduPoint.com

Over 100,000 Homes, Businesses In California Suffering Power Outages Due To Winter Storm

Sumaira FH Published February 25, 2023 | 12:30 PM

Over 100,000 homes, businesses in California suffering power outages due to winter storm

LOS ANGELES, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2023 ) :More than 100,000 homes and businesses across California were left in the dark early Friday as a heavy winter storm continued lashing the most populous state in the United States.

According to PowerOutage.US, a website that tracks, records and aggregates power outages across the country and updates its data every 10 minutes, about 116,000 California customers were without electricity as of 10:00 a.m. local time Friday.

The storm, which first rolled into the state on Thursday with rain, hail and snow, continued to bring unusually heavy snow as well as cold, strong winds, and it will last into weekend, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.

The NWS released a blizzard warning for the Ventura County and Los Angeles County mountains from Friday to Saturday, the first blizzard warning for the Southern California mountains since from 1989.

The Sierra Avalanche Center also issued an avalanche warning for parts of the Sierra Nevada mountains from Friday morning until Saturday morning.

In total, about 3 million Californians received a winter storm warning on Friday.

According to social media posts from local agencies, besides of power outages, the weather resulted in multiple road and highway closures after snow and ice accumulated on the surfaces.

Meanwhile, over 720,000 customers in Michigan lost their electricity on Friday morning and authorities predicted that those customers would have power back sometime Sunday.

Related Topics

Weather Storm Snow Electricity Social Media Road Los Angeles Hail United States Sunday From Million

Recent Stories

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler congratulates Emir of Kuwait ..

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler congratulates Emir of Kuwait on National Day, Liberation Da ..

10 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler congratulates Emir of Kuwait on National ..

RAK Ruler congratulates Emir of Kuwait on National Day, Liberation Day

25 minutes ago
 UNICEF appeals for support for children affected b ..

UNICEF appeals for support for children affected by TÃ¼rkiye earthquakes

1 hour ago
 Govt reserves 25% quota for Hajj pilgrims depositi ..

Govt reserves 25% quota for Hajj pilgrims depositing dues in dollars

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, US vow to elevate womenâ€™s role in Paki ..

Pakistan, US vow to elevate womenâ€™s role in Pakistanâ€™s economic growth

2 hours ago
 Terrorism elimination linked to economic revival: ..

Terrorism elimination linked to economic revival: APEX Committee

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.