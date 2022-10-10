UrduPoint.com

Over 100,000 Vehicles Ply 1st Chinese-invested Expressway In Cambodia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 10, 2022 | 04:10 PM

Over 100,000 vehicles ply 1st Chinese-invested expressway in Cambodia

PHNOM PENH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :More than 100,000 vehicles had travelled on Cambodia's first-ever expressway in the first nine days of its opening for a trial use, according to data released by the freeway operator on Monday.

"From Oct. 1 to 9, the total traffic volume on the Phnom Penh-Sihanoukville Expressway was 118,376," the Cambodian PPSHV Expressway company's data showed. "In average, the daily traffic volume was about 13,153." The data indicated that on Sunday, some 21,707 vehicles traveled on the 187-km freeway, entering and exiting through all eight stations.

The Chinese-invested Phnom Penh-Sihanoukville Expressway was opened to the public on Oct. 1 for a month's trial use for free-of-charge after more than three years of construction.

The Ministry of Public Works and Transport said the growing traffic volume "proves that the expressway is indeed a potential economic route.

" Invested by the China Road and Bridge Corporation, the expressway connects capital Phnom Penh and the deep-sea port province of Preah Sihanouk.

With two lanes for traffic in each direction plus an emergency lane on each side and paved with asphalt concrete, vehicles will be able to reach their destinations within two hours through the expressway instead of five hours on National Road 4.

Vasim Sorya, undersecretary of state and spokesman for the Ministry of Public Works and Transport, said the expressway is the largest single project under the Belt and Road Initiative cooperation between Cambodia and China.

"The expressway will inject new impetus into Cambodia's economic development since it links the capital to the international deep-water seaport," he told Xinhua.

Related Topics

China Company Vehicles Road Traffic Phnom Penh Cambodia Sunday All From

Recent Stories

PM Shehbaz to leave for Astana tomorrow to attend ..

PM Shehbaz to leave for Astana tomorrow to attend CICA Summit

12 minutes ago
 Finance Minister Dar leaves for the US

Finance Minister Dar leaves for the US

1 hour ago
 realme C25Y is Making Waves in the Market with a B ..

Realme C25Y is Making Waves in the Market with a Brand New Price of PKR 28,999/-

2 hours ago
 ECC approves continuation of RCET for export orien ..

ECC approves continuation of RCET for export oriented sectors during FY 2022-23

4 hours ago
 Pakistan rejects Indian Prime Minister’s remarks ..

Pakistan rejects Indian Prime Minister’s remarks about IIOJK

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 October 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.