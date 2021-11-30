UrduPoint.com

Over 1.1 Bln People In China Complete COVID-19 Vaccination

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 30th November 2021 | 02:40 PM

Over 1.1 bln people in China complete COVID-19 vaccination

BEIJING, Nov. 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :More than 1.1 billion people in China had completed their vaccination against COVID-19 as of Monday, a spokesperson with the National Health Commission said Tuesday.

Nearly 2.5 billion vaccine jabs had been administered, said Mi Feng, a spokesperson for the commission, at a press conference of the State Council inter-agency task force for COVID-19 response.

Related Topics

China Billion

Recent Stories

PIA to add four new aircraft to its fleet next yea ..

PIA to add four new aircraft to its fleet next year in February

16 minutes ago
 Philippines imposes travel ban on 7 more countries ..

Philippines imposes travel ban on 7 more countries over Omicron variant

19 minutes ago
 'Miracle' rescue of Japan man after 22 hours at se ..

'Miracle' rescue of Japan man after 22 hours at sea

19 minutes ago
 NEPRA to hold public hearing today on recent hike ..

NEPRA to hold public hearing today on recent hike in power traffic

36 minutes ago
 German constitutional court rules partial lockdown ..

German constitutional court rules partial lockdown lawful

29 minutes ago
 Iraqi Return Flight From Minsk Postponed to Thursd ..

Iraqi Return Flight From Minsk Postponed to Thursday - Iraqi Airways

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.