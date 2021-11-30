Over 1.1 bln people in China complete COVID-19 vaccination

BEIJING, Nov. 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :More than 1.1 billion people in China had completed their vaccination against COVID-19 as of Monday, a spokesperson with the National Health Commission said Tuesday.

Nearly 2.5 billion vaccine jabs had been administered, said Mi Feng, a spokesperson for the commission, at a press conference of the State Council inter-agency task force for COVID-19 response.