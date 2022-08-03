UrduPoint.com

Over 110 Female Workers Fall Ill Over Gas Leakage In South India

Umer Jamshaid Published August 03, 2022 | 02:40 PM

NEW DELHI, Aug. 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :More than 110 female workers at an apparel factory fell ill in India's southern state of Andhra Pradesh after unidentified poisonous gas leaked inside the factory premises, a local official said on Wednesday.

The gas leakage happened in the Anakapalli district of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday evening. All the women have been hospitalized and responding well to the medical treatment.

"Nearly 112 women were admitted to local hospitals last evening and are fine now. Those affected complained of nausea, headache, cough and suffocation.

Some of them are pregnant and they fainted at the factory," a district public relations official said over phone.

"The source of the gas leak is not known yet," said the official.

An investigation has been ordered into the incident. A similar incident occurred at another apparel factory in the area in early June.

"Some workers had complained of an unpleasant odor and were taken to nearby hospitals as a precautionary measure. All of them are in a stable condition now," the apparel company said in a statement.

