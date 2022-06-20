UrduPoint.com

Over 1,100 Ancient Tombs Discovered In China's Sichuan

Sumaira FH Published June 20, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Over 1,100 ancient tombs discovered in China's Sichuan

CHENGDU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2022 ) :Archaeologists have found more than 1,100 tombs dating back to the late Shang Dynasty (1600 B.C.-1046 B.C.) and the early Western Han Dynasty (202 B.C.-25 A.D.) in Yanyuan County, southwest China's Sichuan Province.

Over 5,000 artifacts including pottery, bronzeware, ironware, goldware, and silverware have been unearthed from the Laolongtou ruins site since an excavation launched in April 2020, according to the cultural relics and archaeology research institute of Chengdu, capital of Sichuan.

Archaeologists said that most of the pottery are jars with ear handles.

Highlights among the bronzeware include a set of intact textile equipment, a three-wheeled bronze carriage which is believed one of the earliest models of its kind in China, and diverse branch-like bronzeware which indicate the unique local belief and worship.

"The excavation is of great significance for the study of the development of bronze culture in southwestern Sichuan and western Yunnan, and provides evidence for the exchanges among ethnic groups in southwest China," said Zhou Zhiqing, deputy head of the institute.

Related Topics

China Chengdu SITE April 2020 Bronze Textile From

Recent Stories

IHC dismisses case after Imaan Mazari issued "unco ..

IHC dismisses case after Imaan Mazari issued "unconditional apology"

26 minutes ago
 Govt decides to launch drive power in public depts

Govt decides to launch drive power in public depts

58 minutes ago
 IHC dismisses case after Imaan Mazari issues an "u ..

IHC dismisses case after Imaan Mazari issues an "unconditional apology"

1 hour ago
 Ahsan Iqbal calls for 'Charter of Economy' for cou ..

Ahsan Iqbal calls for 'Charter of Economy' for country's sustainable development

2 hours ago
 How cricketers marked Father's Day?

How cricketers marked Father's Day?

3 hours ago
 Harbhajan Singh says that he won’t be making any ..

Harbhajan Singh says that he won’t be making any bold statements before Pakist ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.