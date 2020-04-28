KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :There had been over 1100 replies, within an hour's time to Sindh Governor Imran Ismail's tweet in which he announced being tested positive for coronavirus, with most wishing him speedy recovery.

While there had been some not very pleasant remarks, however, people in general and from different walks of life have wished him prompt recovery.

"I am sorry to hear. Praying for your swift recovery. Inshaallah, all will be well soon," says Sameera Khan, a foreign policy expert based in New York.

Majyd Aziz, a known businessman wishing him health says "prayers for your great health."