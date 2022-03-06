UrduPoint.com

Over 1,200 Sickened After Eating At Wedding In India

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 06, 2022 | 03:10 PM

NEW DELHI, March 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2022 ) --:More than 1,200 people were sickened or hospitalized after eating at a wedding in the western Indian state of Gujarat, local media reported Saturday.

The guests, mostly locals, consumed food at the wedding of a local Congress leader's son in the Mehsana district on Friday, about 61 km north of Gandhinagar, the capital city of Gujarat.

The incident triggered panic in the area.

According to a statement issued by the office of the Mehsana collectorate, the patients situation "is improving."Officials from the forensic science laboratory and the food and drug department have collected samples of the food served at the function and sent them for testing.

Police have registered a case and initiated investigations into the incident.

