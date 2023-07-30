Open Menu

Over 130 Chinese Companies To Exhibit Products In FoodAg 2023 In Karachi

Muhammad Irfan Published July 30, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Over 130 Chinese companies to exhibit products in FoodAg 2023 in Karachi

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2023 ) :Over 130 Chinese entrepreneurs will participate in the first international food and agriculture exhibition being held in Karachi from August 10 to 12, Commercial Counsellor, Pakistan Embassy Beijing, Ghulam Qadir said on Sunday.

We are getting an overwhelming response. So far, 130 Chinese businessmen have been registered with the Pakistan embassy and Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) for participation in the exhibition, he told APP.

FoodAg 2023 is the first international food and agriculture exhibition being organized by TDAP. With its theme of a Sustainable Future, The exhibition will bring international and local communities together to generate hope for building a common future.

Ghulam Qadir said that there had been a great impact of the TEXPO which was attended by a large number of Chinese businessmen. Now, more people intend to go to Pakistan to explore business opportunities there.

Pakistan and China have finalized five protocols of cooperation after Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif's visit to China.

These protocols included boiled beef, chilly, dairy products, cherry and donkey skin which have attracted a lot of interest among Chinese businessmen, he added.

He informed that herbal medicines, seafood, rice, sesame, and boiled meat have big potential to attract the Chinese market. The commercial counsellor said that the upcoming food exhibition will connect hundreds of foreign delegates, media personnel, and regulators from 55 countries with established and budding Pakistani exporters.

FoodAg 2023 will provide a unique platform to all participants for exchanging novel ideas and building a long-term partnership with the aim to transform the food future of the world.

According to experts, with its strategic location, abundant fertile lands, skilled and cheap labour, and favourable governmental investment and trade policies, Pakistan can play a key role in shoring up supply chains, especially in the agriculture and food sectors, having been ranked amongst the top countries in a plethora of fruits, vegetables, not to mention cereals such as rice, wheat, maize, corn etc.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister World Business China Agriculture Visit Beijing August Sunday Market Media All From Wheat Top Labour

Recent Stories

UAE aid workers deliver more food assistance to Su ..

UAE aid workers deliver more food assistance to Sudanese refugees in Chad

6 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne ..

RAK Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne Day

6 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Judicial Academy intensifies training ag ..

Abu Dhabi Judicial Academy intensifies training against human trafficking crimes

36 minutes ago
 UAQ Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne ..

UAQ Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne Day

51 minutes ago
 TIR carnet transactions worth AED142 million clear ..

TIR carnet transactions worth AED142 million cleared by Dubai Customs

51 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Thron ..

Ajman Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne Day

2 hours ago
Belgium to host UAE President’s Cup World Series ..

Belgium to host UAE President’s Cup World Series for Purebred Arabian Horses

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate King of Morocco on Throne ..

UAE leaders congratulate King of Morocco on Throne Day

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Vanuatu on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Vanuatu on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 July 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 July 2023

6 hours ago
 UAE President receives phone calls offering condol ..

UAE President receives phone calls offering condolences on passing of Saeed bin ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous